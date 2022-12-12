Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and her special relationship with late TV actor Sidharth Shukla is known to everyone. The two bonded during the show and later were also rumoured to be dating each other after the show. Notably, Sidharth also emerged as the winner of that season. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the actor passed away last year due to a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving Shehnaaz in a devastated state. While it has been more than a year since then, Shehnaaz is making all efforts to be normal again and has diverted her focus toward her career, while moving forward with the memories of Sidharth Shukla.

With that said, on the late actor’s 42nd birth anniversary today, 12 December, Shehnaaz remembered her close friend and shared a series of pictures on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared pictures of some birthday cakes at midnight as Shehnaaz celebrated Sidharth’s birthday.

Apart from that, Shehnaaz also shared a few photos of Sidharth along with two of their unseen pictures. While one photo shows a close-up of their hands, another one shows a snap of Shehnaaz and Sidharth from their Bigg Boss days.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Shehnaaz while sharing another photo wrote, “I will see you again. 12 12.”

As soon as the post was shared, many including the Punjabi’s actress brother, Shehbaz also shared their reactions. While Shehbaaz dropped some heart emojis in the comment section, others like Pulkit Samrat, Kishwer Merchant, and Kashmera Shah among others shared heartwarming responses.

Fans also took to the comment section and remembered their favourite actor. A fan wrote, “always & forever . . And let’s celebrate all the best memories . .of togetherness. . Cheers my friend. . We will celebrate you . . . !!!!”, while another wrote, “I miss you so much Sid you will always be remembered. Happy birthday to you Sidharth Shukla. Love you forever. Sidnaaz.” “I will see you both together in a happy world”, a third user wrote.

