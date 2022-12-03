On Eid 2023, get ready to watch the highly anticipated action-packed entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring India’s biggest star Salman Khan along with a vast PAN India ensemble of Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Mrinali Bhatnagar and the most promising launch of the year by SKF productions – Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

Taking to social media, Megastar Salman Khan announced the shoot wrap of the film and dropped his handsome look from the film. He further wrote the caption -“Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023”.

Salman Khan can be an immensely charming romantic hero. Because of his causal demeanour and hopelessly charming looks, the star was never required to resort to histrionics to convince the audience that he can emote. If Aamir Khan had to think a thousand times about the screenplay, Shah Rukh Khan had to spread his arms on luscious locations with full-blown passion, all Salman had to do was be in the frame, with or without his shirt. This was till the dud called Yuvvraaj, or the moronic Main Aur Mrs Khanna.

Post Wanted, he transformed into the Bhai of the masses. The target changed. When his lover-boy outings failed to set the cash-registers ringing, he chose to cater to the lowest common denominator. Result? He was soon the infallible man of the industry. The messiah of Hindi cinema. It all began with Wanted and continued till Tiger Zinda Hai. Khan saw more success in these seven years than people see in their entire lifetime.

Will this be the one blockbuster Bhai has been waiting for, and so his fans?

