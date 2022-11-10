Ahead of the release of his upcoming adventure drama Uunchai, Anupam Kher’s acting school, The Actor Prepares held a grand special screening of the film. Wednesday night turned out to be a star-studded affair, as the special screening of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer was graced by a plethora of stars including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Kangana Ranaut, Jaya Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shenaaz Gill among others. While the red carpet of the event was dazzling with stars, Shehnaaz was approached by the paparazzi after she watched the film. The actress, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with a Salman Khan film, turned teary-eyed as she was exiting the theatre. Upon asking how the movie was, Shehnaaz revealed that she cried in the hall and everyone should watch it.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account to drop a video of Shanaaz exiting the cinema hall. In the video, a person behind the camera can be heard asking the former Bigg Boss contestant how she liked the movie and if she cried while watching it. Shenaaz was quick to admit that she cried a lot. Shehnaaz emotionally said, “Main bahut roi hoon. Bahut acchi picture hai. Sabko dekhni chahiye. (I have cried a lot. It is a very good film. I feel everyone should watch it.)” Towards the end of the video, Shehnaaz even shared the message exhibited in the movie. She said, “Isme message hai Impossible cheezon ko bhi possible bana sakte hai. (The message conveyed by the film is impossible tasks can be made possible)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



With Uunchai, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is making his comeback as a director after seven long years. The multi-starrer film features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in prominent roles. Revolving around a group of friends, who decide to climb Mount Everest, Uunchai will hit the theatres on 11 November.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, wherein she shared screen space with singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. Next, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, wherein she will be working with Salman Khan. The actioner also features Pooja Hegde in the lead. The movie is expected to release at the end of this year.

