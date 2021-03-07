Shehnaaz Gill begins shooting for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh in Vancouver; see photo

Also starring Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal, Honsla Rakh is scheduled to release on 15 October, during the occasion of Dussehra.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and singer Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday began shooting for her debut film, Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

The actor shared a photo of herself holding the clapboard with the film’s team. The shooting is taking place in Vancouver, Canada, reports The Indian Express.

The project has also been produced with Dosanjh along with Daljit Thind. Pawan Gill has been credited as the co-producer and Amarjit Singh Saron will be directing the film.

Honsla Rakh will again feature Dosanjh and Bajwa together after they gave hits in the form of the Sardaarji series and Super Singh, among others.

Dosanjh was last seen in the Bollywood movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. His last Punjabi movie was 2019’s Shadaa, featuring Bajwa in a special appearance.

Gill, on the other hand, has enjoyed huge popularity ever since her stint on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. She is regularly seen in music videos and has featured alongside singer Arjun Kanungo in the latter’s single 'Waada Hai' in the recent past.

