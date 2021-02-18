Diljit Dosanjh turns producer with Honsla Rakh; Punjabi film to also feature Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill

Also starring Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal, Honsla Rakh is scheduled to release on 15 October, during the occasion of Dussehra.

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared the first look poster for his upcoming Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shinda Grewal and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles.

Dosanjh shared an animated poster for the film that features the actor smiling at a baby who has been securely tucked to his back. The actor announced on Twitter that the film will see a Dussehra 2021 release.

Dosanjh wrote in the caption that Honsla Rakh will be out on 15 October later this year.

The project has also been produced with Dosanjh along with Daljit Thind. Pawan Gill has been credited as the co-producer and Amarjit Singh Saron will be directing the film.

Honsla Rakh will again feature Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa together after they gave hits in the form of the Sardaarji series and Super Singh, among others.

Netizens were excited about spotting the name of Shehnaaz Gill on the poster. Fans shared how they were anticipating great chemistry from the two. It is the first time that Dosanjh and Gill are collaborating.

Dosanjh was last seen in the Bollywood movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. His last Punjabi movie was 2019’s Shadaa, featuring Bajwa in a special appearance.

Gill, on the other hand, has enjoyed huge popularity ever since her stint on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. She is regularly seen in music videos and has featured alongside singer Arjun Kanungo in the latter’s single 'Waada Hai' in the recent past.