Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill enjoys spending time with children and is good friends with comedian Bharti Singh’s son Laksh Singh Limbachiya, also known as Golla. Shehnaaz went to Golla’s first birthday party on Monday. She was happy to celebrate Golla’s special day and shared pictures from the party on her Instagram account. The adorable post has gone viral and currently has over 1 million likes on it. Shehnaaz posted pictures of her playing with Golla, posing with the birthday boy, and even being fed by him. She also wished Golla a happy birthday in the caption of her post.

Have a look at Shehnaaz’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Her post received a wide range of comments from the users. Many people wished Golla a happy birthday. Some users noticed a pain relief bandage around Shehnaaz’s foot. An account asked, “Aapke pair p kya hua?” (What happened to your leg?). Some people also appreciated Shehnaaz’s fashion sense. A user wrote, “Your fashion sense is too good.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is also hosting a show named Desi Vibes. She recently had Sara Ali Khan as a guest on her talk show, which excited the fans. During the show, the two actresses talked about how they have similar candid personalities, and they engaged in some entertaining conversations. Shehnaaz asked Sara about her wedding plans, to which the Simmba actress was initially speechless and tried to avoid the question. Then, Sara said she is looking for someone who is blind and crazy because if the person finds out about her real life, he might run away. Shehnaaz agreed that it’s not easy for men to handle women like them, and Sara got emotional. However, she later revealed that she does want to get married, but she is not in a hurry.

Shehnaaz Gill also got Sara Ali Khan to open up about her experience of growing up in a royal family. She asked if the palaces had many helpers and if they had pools with flowers. Sara replied that she had never seen such things in her life and jokingly said that she felt foolish for not being treated to these luxuries, despite being from a royal family.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram