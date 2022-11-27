Shefali Shah has spoken about her fondness for Aamir Khan before. She did it again at the News18 Showreel event where she had the company of her Darlings co-star Vijay Varma and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She revealed she wrote a love letter to Aamir when she was just 15.

When asked if he ever received it, Shah said, “I don’t think he got it. When I met him, the distance between him and me must have been as much as the distance between this podium and that conference room far away. It would be impossible for anyone to see anybody. So that was the kind of a picture I sent to Aamir Khan, I mean what was I even thinking. And I wrote ‘I’m a very big fan of yours.’

Shefali is out and out a true international face as she is completely unstoppable this year. The actress has time and again won hearts for her performances with projects like Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and now Delhi Crime 2. And now she is getting the due she deserves with back to back awards getting credited to her name. Shefali Shah has constantly proved her mettle on the screens with her chartbuster performance and now the actress is leaving her print of prestigious award shows.

The actress has given bang on performances in all her films. Her films have always managed to travel to the audience and now it’s time that the actress gets her due. With several international awards coming her way, Shefali Shah is an international face today. Her value has touched skies and there is no doubt why!!

