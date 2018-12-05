Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi starrer Once Again to release in theatres on 8 December

Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi-starrer Once Again, an unusual love story, will have a limited theatrical release in metro cities on 8 December.

The movie, written and directed by Kanwal Sethi, was released via Netflix earlier.

Sethi said in a statement: "Once Again is a lyrical ode to the fundamental and basic human emotions including love. Besides focusing on aspects such as loneliness in the urban cities, it depicts a story that resonates with everyone.

"This has reflected through the responses received by the film so far. I am extremely happy about the film's release through Vkaao and positive that theatrical audiences will also identify and relate with the film."

The release through Vkaao, a joint venture of PVR and Book-My-Show for movies on demand, will begin with a special screening in Mumbai on 8 December in PVR Juhu, followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast.

The film tells a mature love story of Tara, a widowed mother who runs a small restaurant and one of her customers, a popular film actor Amar to whom she delivers his daily meals. Tara has never seen him - except on the big screen.

The film also features Rasika Dugal, Bhagwan Tiwari, Bidita Bag and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Shefali is delighted with the theatrical release of the film. She said: "The film has many nuances which are so delicate that they're meant to be seen on a big screen to soak in all the flavours. So, go watch Once Again on the big screen."

The Indo-German film is produced by Sanjay Gulati and Neufilm in collaboration with ZDF/ARTE.

Gulati is confident the movie will garner a positive response with its theatrical release.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2018 20:26 PM