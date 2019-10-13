Sheer Qorma: Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker feature in first look poster of upcoming queer drama

The first look poster of Sheer Qorma features the film's leads, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker. Both actresses have their heads covered with dupattas and hold hands in the image. Faraz Arif Ansari, who previously made the LGBTQ short film Sisak, will helm the queer drama. Shabana Azmi and Surekha Sikri also star in crucial roles.

Here is the first look post of Sheer Qorma.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the film is a "heart-rending narrative of the longing for love and acceptance, felt by queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story-telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of colour."

Faraz had previously said that he chose Swara and Divya as they are "strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community." He revealed that when he started writing the film, he had already envisioned Divya as part of it.

"The idea of Sheer Qorma came to me while I was traveling to various film festivals for the last two years with Sisak. I realised that everyone is talking about gay men or bisexual men, but nobody was really talking about women in the LGBTQIA+ community. There are very few films from the LGBTQIA+ spectrum that talk about women as protagonists," Faraz had explained in July.

Sheer Qorma is produced by Marijke De Souza. Keshav Suri, Lotus Visual Productions, Darya S Mirror and Rajesh Parwatkar have co-produced the film.

Swara was last seen in the buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, alongside Sonam Kapoor Kareena Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. Divya will be seen next in Jhalki with Boman Irani.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 12:20:51 IST