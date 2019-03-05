You are here:

Shazam's new trailer sees Zachary Levi go on a child-like rampage to test out his super-powers

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 16:20:40 IST

Shazam!, DC's latest superhero offering, seems to get funnier by the day. Directed by David F Sandberg, Shazam! charts the origin story of the titular superhero played by Zachary Levi. Asher Angel plays young Billy Batson and Mark Strong dons the cape of super-villain Dr Thaddeus Sivana.

The final trailer sees Billy trying to figure out his new-found super powers. After a wizard bestows Billy with magical powers, with a simple shriek of "Shazam!", the young boy manages to transform into an adult version of the superhero.

Still from Shazam! final trailer. YouTube screengrab

Still from Shazam! final trailer. YouTube screengrab

This sudden spurt of luck excites Billy as he goes on a child-like rampage to test out the limits of his powers. Freddy (played by Jack Dylan Grazer), Billy's loyal friend helps him realise the true nature of his superpowers.

Shazam! is a clear departure from the usual DC superheroes, (in)famously known for their brooding, pensive demeanour. He is a humorous, light-hearted, almost goofy character. Sandberg's treatment of Warner Bros' latest DCEU installment may make for an interesting watch following his previous horror film outings, Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation.

The film also features Grace Fulton, Cooper Andrews, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand and Faithe Herman.

Shazam! is scheduled to hit theatres on 5 April. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 16:20:40 IST

tags: Asher Angel , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , David F Sandberg , DC , Hollywood , Shazam , Warner Bros , Zachary Levi

also see

Isn't It Romantic movie review: Rebel Wilson's 'rom-com' isn't self aware enough to pull off a parody of the genre

Isn't It Romantic movie review: Rebel Wilson's 'rom-com' isn't self aware enough to pull off a parody of the genre

Watch: Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at a fan's engagement celebrations

Watch: Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at a fan's engagement celebrations

Daniel Radcliffe opens up about struggling with alcohol to cope up with Harry Potter fame

Daniel Radcliffe opens up about struggling with alcohol to cope up with Harry Potter fame