Shazam's new trailer sees Zachary Levi go on a child-like rampage to test out his super-powers

Shazam!, DC's latest superhero offering, seems to get funnier by the day. Directed by David F Sandberg, Shazam! charts the origin story of the titular superhero played by Zachary Levi. Asher Angel plays young Billy Batson and Mark Strong dons the cape of super-villain Dr Thaddeus Sivana.

The final trailer sees Billy trying to figure out his new-found super powers. After a wizard bestows Billy with magical powers, with a simple shriek of "Shazam!", the young boy manages to transform into an adult version of the superhero.

This sudden spurt of luck excites Billy as he goes on a child-like rampage to test out the limits of his powers. Freddy (played by Jack Dylan Grazer), Billy's loyal friend helps him realise the true nature of his superpowers.

Shazam! is a clear departure from the usual DC superheroes, (in)famously known for their brooding, pensive demeanour. He is a humorous, light-hearted, almost goofy character. Sandberg's treatment of Warner Bros' latest DCEU installment may make for an interesting watch following his previous horror film outings, Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation.

The film also features Grace Fulton, Cooper Andrews, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand and Faithe Herman.

Shazam! is scheduled to hit theatres on 5 April. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 16:20:40 IST