Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren

Director: David F. Sandberg

Language: English

In recent times, DC Extended Universe has delivered some good and gripping content and with Shazam 2 it has honestly it has surpassed my expectations. The delightful superhero sequel is bigger and funnier than the first part as it successfully manages to keep the essence of humour and heart intact to its storyline.

Talking about the plot, Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows the aftermath of the first part where Shazam (Zachary Levi) defeated Thaddeus and the Seven Deadly Sins. Now, the superhero and his foster siblings Frederick “Freddy” Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler/Ian Chen), Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman/Meagan Good), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton) and Pedro Pena (Jovan Armand/D. J. Cotrona) are fighting crimes in the city and are called Philly Fiascos.

As they are still trying to master their power and skills, we see the arrival of Atlas’ daughters — Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Anthea (Rachel Zegler), who are here to avenge their father’s death and take back all the magic and powers, which were stolen from them long back. Now, to get back all the powers, the daughters need to fight Shazam and his siblings. Who will emerge victorious? Well, to know that you have to watch this fun superhero flick on the big screen.

Refraining from spoilers, I can say that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an entertaining watch filled with a great dose of humour and whacky one-liners. Apart from David F. Sandberg’s impressive direction, Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan deserve brownie points for their awesome screenplay and cool dialogues.

The cast performances are pitch-perfect and you will definitely cheer and clap to the epic cameo of a superhero. Don’t miss the mid and post-credit scenes, which give the hint about Shazam’s future.

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is releasing on 17th March

