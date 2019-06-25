You are here:

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi to reportedly feature in Lonely Island's action comedy, Spy Guys

Shazam! star Zachary Levi is in talks to star in New Line Cinema's Spy Guys.

According to Deadline, Jeff Tomsic is directing the movie from a script penned by Adam Sztykiel.

If things are finalised, Levi will play a super spy who gets in a jam on an impossible mission and can only rely on the help of his moronic college friends who happen to be with him to work it out.

The project will be produced by by John Rickard and Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

As reported earlier, Shazam! makers are gearing up for a sequel. Warner Bros studios has reportedly tapped Shazam! writer Henry Gayden to pen the DC superhero movie's sequel for DC and New Line.

A source close to the film's development told TheWrap that director David F Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are also expected to return.

With the film minting USD 159.1 million worldwide, the studio has scored a third consecutive hit, after Wonder Woman (2017) and Aquaman (2018). It also featured Jack Dylan Grazer, Michelle Borth and Djimon Hounsou.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 16:43:38 IST