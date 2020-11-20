Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber's new track Monster evaluates the highs and lows of fame

Monster, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's first track together, is from the former's upcoming album Wonder.

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have collaborated on a new track 'Monster' that is from Mendes' upcoming album Wonder.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, in the video to the song, Mendes can be seen walking through a park in the middle of the night, even as fog can be seen rolling in. He comes across a platform where he and Bieber cross paths and they take turns on their verses, with each singer addressing the 'pedestal' of fame and its pitfalls.

The two then sing in chorus, "But what if I what if I trip?/ What if I, what if I fall?", before going on to croon, "Then am I the monster?/ Yeah, just let me know/ What if I, what if I sin?/ What if I, what if I break?/ Then am I the monster?"

As per the report, ahead of the song's release, Mendes will be releasing a documentary on Netflix titled In Wonder on 23 November. The song drops on 4 December.

The documentary is being helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer and will offer fans an intimate look at Mendes' life and journey that has been filmed over the last few years.

The documentary is likely to feature footage from Mendes' 2019 self-titled world tour that saw his travel across North, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The documentary will be produced by Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood, while Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes and Ben Winston will serve as the documentary's executive producers.

Justin Bieber, on his part, has been busy releasing the song 'Lonely' which describes his struggle growing up in the spotlight. He had earlier dropped two other singles, 'Holy' and 'Yummy'.

