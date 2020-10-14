Shawn Mendes announces documentary In Wonder, set to premiere on Netflix on 23 November

Shawn Mendes' documentary will premiere a few days ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Wonder, which arrives on 4 December.

Award-winning pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is getting a new documentary, In Wonder, on 23 November. The documentary will be premiering on Netflix, just a few days ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Wonder, which arrives on 4 December.

The feature-length documentary has been helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer. The documentary will be shining light on Mendes’ life and his musical career. The production will use footage captured in the last couple of years, including the footage from the singer’s 2019 self-titled world tour that took him across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The tour was also selected as a special event selection at the Toronto Film Festival.

According to an exclusive report by Variety, In Wonder has Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes and Ben Winston as the executive producers and Saul Germaine, PGA and James Haygood will be serving as the producers.

Mendes shared a poster from the documentary on Instagram on Tuesday

Earlier, Mendes had announced an official new annual TIFF award at the festival with his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF). The new award will be given to a promising young or emerging filmmaker for any film that focuses on world issues that matter. The message that he gave out was that the youth should be actively involved in such issues and work towards change in the system. The Changemaker Award will come along with a $10,000 prize.

The film joins Netflix’s growing slate of music-centered documentaries including Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, The Black Godfather, Gaga: Five Foot Two, Quincy and most recently, Blackpink: Light Up the Sky.

Mendes released the album’s title track, 'Wonder', as an advance single on 2 October.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)