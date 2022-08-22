Chandrachur Singh was spotted arriving for the premiere of Cuttputtli's trailer, but users focused on something unrelated.

After a protracted break from his acting career, Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh returned to the big screen by making his online television debut in the Emmy-nominated series, Hotstar’s Aarya in 2020. Singh will appear in the Cuttputtli movie, which stars Akshay Kumar. An entertainment page named Voompla posted a video of Singh arriving for the premiere of his upcoming movie's trailer, on their official Instagram, but many appeared to have focused on something unrelated. Many Instagram users said that Singh resembled politician Shashi Tharoor almost exactly. Singh earlier made a joke about being likened to Tharoor. The actor declared that it was great fun and he enjoyed it.

In the short appearance, Singh, decked up in a blue suit, can be seen coming out of his personal car and entering the venue. He smilingly waved at the fans waiting outside. In the end, he also posed for a few clicks in front of the paparazzi. A romantic track, ‘Hai Mera Dil’ from Chandrachur’s popular movie, Josh, is used as the background score of the video.

The caption of the Instagram reel reads, “After so long! Remember him right??? Chandrachur Singh was spotted arriving for the trailer launch of his upcoming movie.” The video has received more than 1 lakh views on Instagram and more than 60,000 users have liked it so far. One of the users marked, “Sashi Tharoor 2.0,” while another one sarcastically commented, “Should work in Shashi Tharoor biopic.”

In the movie Cuttputtli, Akshay Kumar joins forces with Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, and other actors to take audiences on a police officer's journey as he uses his knowledge and enthusiasm to uncover a number of wrongdoings in Kasauli. Arjan Sethi, played by Akshay Kumar, is a devoted sub-inspector who took a pledge to protect the residents of Kasauli. However, things go wrong when a killer sneaks up behind them, leaving just a body as proof. Cuttputli, a film helmed by Ranjit M. Tewari and produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Pooja Entertainment, solves the riddle and reveals the identity of the murderer.

Due to a jet skiing mishap, Singh took a long break from acting. The occurrence happened in 2000. But it took him eight years to recover and get back on track.