Sharon Stone's priceless reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan seated next to her is winning the internet

Shah Rukh Khan is an absolute charmer and no one can dare deny that. While the superstar is the cultural pride of India, King Khan’s fandom doesn’t know any boundaries. It won’t be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan has his own cult across the globe, and it’s not only common people who are part of it. The SRK bug has also bitten several celebrities, who often get star-struck by the actor’s aura. Hollywood star Sharon Stone is the latest celebrity who was not only enthralled by Shah Rukh being in front of her but also couldn’t take her eyes off of him. And why not? After all, his enchanting persona, unmatchable career, and pleasing attitude is honestly a rare find. Luckily Sharon’s reaction was caught on camera and courtesy of the internet, we could witness the same.

Both the stars were among the wave of global celebrities attending the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. The memorable moment came to light after several fan pages dropped the clips and the pictures on social media.

One such video was shared on Instagram, which opens by showing all the celebs sitting in their designated seats. Then the moment the host introduces Shah Rukh to the audience, the actor being the polite gentleman that he is can be seen standing on his seat to greet all. This is exactly when the superstar caught Sharon’s attention, who was seated leaving one seat next to him. Witnessing King Khan next to her, the Basic Instinct actress gasps at first and then exclaims ‘oh my God!’ Finding it hard to believe, Sharon can be seen keeping her hands on her chest, as she screamed in surprise while sitting on her chair.

While acknowledging Sharon’s attention, SRK was seen greeting her especially. After spotting the reaction of the Hollywood star, SRK joined his hands in “Namaste” and even gave a kiss on her cheek.

The caption of the video reads, “Har jagah Badshah k jalwe hain. A video showing Hollywood actress Sharon Stone screaming “Oh My God” after seeing Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah is going viral on social media. The video showed the host introducing the actor to the audience. Shah Rukh also received a special honour at the film festival.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUST.ADULTING 2M😀 (@just.adulting)

Watch the full event here:

The event was attended by several Bollywood celebs, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Kajol among others. The international festival kicked off in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, on 1 December, which marks its second edition after 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.