Sharmila Tagore felt 'little nervous' playing gay character in Gulmohar; read deets
Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar stars Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma, Simran, Kaveri Seth and Amol Palekar among others. Sharmila plays the role of a widow, Kusum Batra who has been hiding certain secrets from her family.
After 12 long years, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore returned to the silver screens with much-anticipated Gulmohar on OTT. The film is a treat to the eyes even as it has a deep sense of strange wisdom. In an interview with Rogerebert.com, Sharmila said that she initially felt nervous about playing a gay character but was surprised to see how audience reacted to her role.
“Felt a little bit of apprehension, but the way they have dealt with it in the script is very subtle, not in your face. And I’ve been surprised, really. The audience has really accepted it. They’re okay with it. It’s not being underlined, or underscored, or an in-your-face kind of statement. It’s kind of an internal evolution of a person. So it’s at that level,” the veteran actor said.
Gulmohar has been shot in filmmaker Meera Nair’s Delhi house. The film also has another gay character of Sharmila’s granddaughter played by Utsavi Jha.
Diving deep into her character, Sharmila went on to add, “It’s been her decision all the way, whatever the need of that time was. And her growth has been sort of powered by that. If you see the film, you realize what sort of a person she is. She is connected to everybody and she still prioritizes her own self. There’s nothing wrong in that. She’s 76 now, in the film. So now she wants to be free, basically.”
Sharmila Tagore was last seen in the 2010 film, Break Ke Baad as Deepika Padukone’s mother.
Gulmohar follows the final four days of the Batras, living in their 31-year-old home, who plan to move to a new house. Released on 3 March on Disney+ Hotstar, the family drama subtly shows the journey and fear of each character of the dysfunctional family.
