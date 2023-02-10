Sharmila Tagore all set to make her acting comeback after 12 years with Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar; says she's 'nervous'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is all set to make her acting comeback with Disney+ Hotstar’s Gulmohar alongside award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee. A day after the first-look poster of the film was released, the makers have now released a BTS video showing both the lead actors sharing a candid moment as they talk about working together in the film. The video featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore begins with the actress getting ready in front of the mirror before her shot as she shares her nervousness with her co-actor about coming back to acting after 12 long years.

As Bajpayee enquired about how the actress feels about coming back to acting after 12 years, she replied, “After 12 years on Disney Plus Hotstar, I feel a little nervous.” Surprised by this, The Family Man actor goes on to praise Sharmila Tagore calling her a “legend and evergreen” star. In response to this, Tagore hilariously said, “I am playing the role of your mother in the film which means I know a bit of acting for sure.”

As the two continue laughing over it, a team member comes along to call them for their shot.

Take a look:

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore unite for ‘Gulmohar’

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Manoj Bajpayee announced his upcoming project Gulmohar opposite Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and Simran. Notably, the veteran actress will be making her digital debut with this film.

He also shared a poster of the film and introduced his ‘family’. “Family se milane ka vaada kiya tha, toh nibhana bhi padega na? Aa rahi hai Batra Family on 3rd March,” he wrote.

Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film will release on 3 March 2023.

Notably, the announcement came shortly after the actor shared a cryptic video on his social media handle stating that he is bringing his family to meet his fans. While everyone thought it to be a hint toward The Family Man 3, it turned out to be his new film, Gulmohar

