The trailer of Rishi’s Kapoor’s last movie, Sharmaji Namkeen, has been released. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla in lead roles.

The shooting of the film was still incomplete when Kapoor passed away in 2020. The makers of the film then brought in Rawal to step into the later actor’s shoes, and complete the film. The trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen states that it is the first time that the same “memorable character” has been played by two legendary actors in Hindi cinema.

The feel-good drama stars Kapoor as BG Sharma, a person who is at loose ends after he retired from his job. He experiments with some hilarious part-time vocations, including Zumba and dog-walking, but to no avail.

Kapoor’s character ultimately finds his calling as a chef while catering for a kitty party hosted by a boisterous group of women. However, his increasing friendship with one of them [Juhi Chawla] leads to friction between him and his son [Suhail Nayyar].

The trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen is filled with laugh-out loud moments, featuring Kapoor trying to find purpose in his life after his retirement. The witty one-liners sprouted by the late actor in are the highlight of the trailer.

The synopsis of the film states that the slice-of-life movie sees Kapoor battle both society’s expectations and his own prejudices as he tries to live his life to the fullest.

Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani’s Excel Entertainment, in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey's Macguffin Pictures.

The makers of the film released a special video message by Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday, who stated in the clip that the film was extremely special to his father.

Watch the clip here:

Sharmaji Namkeen sees Rishi Kapoor star alongside Juhi Chawla after a gap of 13 years. The duo had worked together in films such as Bol Radha Bol [1992] and Eena Meena Deeka [1994], and most recently, Luck By Chance [2009].

Sharmaji Namkeen will release on 31 March on Amazon Prime Video India.

Watch the trailer here

