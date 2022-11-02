After leaving the fans turning and tossing for months, Shark Tank India is finally back with its brand new second season. Coming like a breath of fresh air for the absorbers of the television screens, the entrepreneurship-based reality show is once again gearing up to make a new idea of businesses a dining table conversation in Indian households. In addition, the makers have also unveiled the promo for the upcoming season of Shark Tank India. The promo of the much-anticipated show reveals that it has also locked its sharks for the fresh season. While most of the original sharks will be seen returning in the second season, the notable exceptions are two celebrated sharks Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh. The promo was shared on the official social media of Sony Entertainment Television, which will air the show.

Taking to their official Instagram account, Sony TV dropped a less than a minute video and wrote, “Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! Shark Tank India Season 2 coming soon, on Sony Entertainment Television.” The video opens by showing a woman buying veggies from a vendor, who said that organic lady fingers were 70 Rs kg. Listening to this the woman mocks the vendor saying that his whole cart was not worth more than Rs. 70. At that very moment, the vendor starts explaining his entire business model with revenue in the collection. The vendor’s sophisticated details left the woman in bemusement after he revealed that his business’ valuation is actually ₹70 lakh. Next, a background voice in the video says ‘now the whole of India will understand the right value of a business, as Shark Tank India season 2 is coming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.”

For those who don’t know, the show invites entrepreneurs, who are called pitchers, and presents their business model to the sharks, hoping to seek investment from one or more of them. Besides all the intriguing business talk on the show, the interaction between the sharks and the pitcher is the big-time charmer in each episode.

The promo video confirms the attendance o five sharks from the first season, which includes Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com). The original sharks will be joined by a new shark Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder – CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

