Sharad Kelkar is best known for his performances in films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Har Har Mahadev. He also dubbed for Prabhas in the Baahubali films and is going to be dubbing for him in Adipurush too. And now, he has joined the Marvel family and will be dubbing for the iconic character of Wolverine aka Logan. Given that the actor has inimitable style and versatility, it will be interesting to see how this develops into another career highlight.

Wolverine aka Logan is a superhero mutant with bone claws and regeneration abilities. Wolverine is a strong character who fights back to restore peace, justice and order in the world. The latest offering from Marvel is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, directed by Peyton Reed.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gearing up for a release on February 17, its director Peyton Reed, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about wanting to make the film as global as possible. Since the films from Hollywood, especially these event juggernauts, have established a solid foothold in the Indian market, the question was about his expectations of the box-office in our territory.

He said, “Well, it’s hard. I generally don’t think that way about what my box-office expectations are, I’m thrilled that the movie is going global, day and day everywhere. We all have worked very hard and we want everyone possible to see the movie, I want to take the audiences all over the world. I want people to see the film on the biggest screen imaginable. We’ve shot in large IMAX format and shot in Dolby Atmos. That’s what’s more important for me.”

He added, “We wanted to make something everyone is able to see because movies are communal experience. A lot has been written about the theatrical experience going away. We watch TV all the time, we watch streaming, this and that; but to be able to go to a theatre, the lights going down and being surrounded by people, friends, family or strangers, that’s magic to me. That’s what this is all about.”

