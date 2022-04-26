Have a look at the top 5 songs composed by the Shankar-Jaikishan duo on Shankar Singh Raghuvanshi's 35th death anniversary.

Today, 26 April marks the 35th death anniversary of a legendary music composer in Hindi films, Shankar Singh Raghuvanshi. He along with another renowned film score composer, Jaikishan Dayabhai Panchal, became the most commercially successful Hindi film music director duo during the 1950s and 1960s.

Shankar and Jaikishan were an unlikely pair that were brought together by circumstances. Reports suggest that it was actor Raj Kapoor who first spotted their talent while shooting the film Aag (1948). Kapoor’s next film Barsaat (1949) brought both the newcomers together.

After the blockbuster success of Barsaat, Shankar and Jaikishan started gaining recognition and admiration for their work. Kapoor established them as RK Films’ in-house music directors who ruled the industry with their melodious compositions for two decades.

With time, Shankar and Jaikishan's musical talent evolved as per the audience's taste The duo matched their keen business sense with the demand of their audiences and composed everything, from folk-influenced melodies to raucous crowd-pleasers.

However, a series of tragic events ended Shankar and Jaikishan’s historical career in 1971. Shankar’s close friend and lyricist Shailendra passed away in 1966. A few years later, Kapoor parted ways with them after Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971) and Jaikishan passed away in 1971. Despite his biggest loss, Shankar continued composing for films until he died on 26 April, 1987.

On his death anniversary, here are top 5 songs that were composed by Shankar-Jaikishan:

Hawa Mein Udta Jaye from Barsaat (1949): This melodious song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar while lyricist Ram Shastri penned the notes for it. This film featured Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Prem Nath in lead roles. Interestingly, the entire team of lyricists and music directors consisted of debutants, who ended up making it the biggest blockbuster. The movie was a truckload of hit songs.

Watch the song here:

Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua from Shree 420 (1955): Lata Mangeshkar and celebrated playback singer Manna Dey sang landed their voice to this song while Shankar composed it. Apart from being appreciated for his work, the song is remembered for the passing shot of Raj Kapoor's three children - Randhir, Rishi and Ritu in the film.

Watch the song here:

Dil Ki Nazar from Anari (1959): This track sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh was much loved by the audience. Interestingly, Shankar–Jaikishan won their second Filmfare Award for Anari. This film featured Nazir Hussain, Mukri, Helen, Raj Kapoor, Nutan among others in the lead.

Watch the song here:

Bol Radha Bol Sangam Hoga Ke Nahin from Sangam (1965): By the time Shankar and Jaikishan music reached the 60’s, they had composed hits after hits that made them world-famous. The song was sung by Mukesh while actors Raj Kapoor & Vyjayanthimala were leads in the movie.

Watch the song here:

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from Brahmachari (1968): This peppy song is still remembered for its zingy dancefloor beat and music. The track was sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur. This film featured Shammi Kapoor, Mumtaz and Pran in the lead.

Watch the track here:

Chal Sanyasi Mandir Mein from Sanyasi (1975): Following Jaikishan’s untimely demise in 1971, Shankar composed music alone and also stuck to the brand name – Shankar and Jaikishan. This was his last success in music that featured Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini in the lead.

Watch the song here:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.