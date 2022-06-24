Directed by Karan Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

After a long wait and anticipation, the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is finally out and it looks like an all-time blockbuster. Right from the grandeur to RK's dual avatar, the film promises to shatter several records at the ticket windows.

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career with the action entertainer Shamshera. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, wowed everyone and also caught people by surprise when the trailer of the much-awaited film dropped! Fans went into a frenzy because the trailer revealed a closely guarded secret that Ranbir is playing the father, Shamshera, and the son, Balli, in this revenge spectacle! This is the first time Ranbir is playing two characters in the same film!

Ranbir spills the beans on the fact that he was only approached to play Balli but he convinced producer Aditya Chopra and film-maker Karan Malhotra to trust him with the character of Shamshera too! He says, “When the film was narrated to me, it wasn’t really offered to me as a double role. But when I heard the story, my immediate response to Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra was that let me play the father also!”

He explains, “Because it is such a great role, it is such an interesting, juicy part for an actor to play. Then, I really had to convince Adi and Karan. I think after that Karan did a couple of look tests and that’s when he got convinced also. So, initially, it wasn’t offered to me but it hooked me thoroughly as an actor. They were two unique characters and for an actor like me, to play two distinctive characters and make them different was very challenging and very exciting for me.”

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

