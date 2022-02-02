On the special occasion of the diva's birthday, here's a quick look at Shamita Shetty's adorable pictures with Raqesh Bapat.

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty turns 43 today, 2 February. The Mohabbatein actress has been recently making headlines for her whirlwind romance with Raqesh Bapat. A romance that sparked when they were contestants at the Bigg Boss house.

The couple's love story brewed in the reality show that was streamed on the OTT platform. Lovingly, their fans call them 'Shara'.

On the special occasion of the diva's birthday, here's a quick look at Shamita Shetty's adorable pictures with Raqesh Bapat:

- A beautiful photo of Shara hugging each other in the Bigg Boss house. It was here that they fell head over heels in love for each other.

- Another photo of the beaming couple that speaks volumes of their chemistry.

- The perfect pair could be seen holding hands as they are snapped during their date night.

- This photo from the time they spent together in the Bigg Boss house, captures the couple's romance perfectly.

- Captioned "We're on point", the couple treated their fans with this gorgeous photo. Shetty can be seen dressed in a pink ethinc outfit while Bapat donned a white chikankari kurta. What a perfect picture of the romantic couple!

- Bapat shared a loved up photo with Shetty to applaud his lady love. He mentioned how proud he was of her.

- Another picture of the duo where they can be seen supporting each other through tough times during their stay at the Bigg Boss house.

- Bapat had posted this adorable photo when Shetty was inside the Bigg Boss house in season 15. He mentioned that he missed her. This photo was from the Bigg Boss OTT.

- Their love story unfolded in the Bigg Boss house. This dinner date captured one of such many romantic moments in their amorous journey.

