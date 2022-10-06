Sham Kaushal, father of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, and also an action director himself, never misses the chance to go on a nostalgic journey and recall his time in Bollywood. Besides that, he also makes headlines for sharing several unseen pictures of his family showing actor Vicky during his childhood. This time as well the veteran action director has done the same and shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 2001 film Asoka. The picture has been taken during the shooting of the film and many familiar faces can be seen in the frame.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sham Kaushal while mentioning Vicky Kaushal and Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan winning the Best Actor and Best Director awards respectively noted that striking comparison between 2001 and 2022. Notably, at the 67th Filmfare Awards held this year, Vicky took home the Best Actor Award for Sardar Udham, while Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah won the Best Film Award.

His caption read, “By God’s grace, this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnuvardhan was the assistant director and Vicky was studying in 8th standard. Nobody ever imagined that one day Vicky will join the film line and in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director and Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershah and Sardar Udham. Destiny & God’s blessings Vishnuvardhan and Vicky Kaushal”.

Speaking about the picture, we can see a very young Vicky in the frame. Many others including the film’s lead actor Shah Rukh Khan in his costume, director Vishnuvardhan, and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal were also seen posing for the picture.

Vicky Kaushal’s throwback picture grabs the Internet’s attention

As soon as the picture went online, many of Sham’s followers and Vicky Kaushal’s fans took to the comment section and showered the post with heart and fire emojis. Some also commented with positive remarks on the actor’s progress in his career.

One user commented, “Children of God destined for greatness”, while another said, “Awesome… Really appreciate my favourite Heroes…..Rab rakha…Hard work always pays …stay blessed.”

So far, the picture has received over 4,000 likes including one from the Sardar Udham actor himself.

