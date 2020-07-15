Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan essays celebrated mathematics genius in Anu Menon's directorial

Shakuntala Devi was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations.

The trailer of Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi is out. Directed by Anu Menon, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, who was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations.

The trailer begins with a crowd loudly applauding Balan who plays the titular role of the 'human-computer' in the film. As the clip proceeds, we see her winning on the professional front as a mathematician with the world acknowledging her intelligence and ability to solve even the most complex mathematical equations within minutes.

The highest achievements of the genius strike when she registers her name in the Guinness World Records.

The trailer further then introduces Jisshu Sengupta as Balan's husband and their daughter portrayed by Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra. It also teases the story of a bitter-sweet relationship between the mother-daughter duo.

The film also stars Kai Po Che! actor Amit Sadh in a pivotal role.

The screenplay is written by Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Shakuntala Devi was earlier slated to hit the big screens on 8 May but was postponed due coronavirus lockdown. The film will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July.

