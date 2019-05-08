Vidya Balan to play 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi in Anu Menon's directorial; film to release in 2020

Indian 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi's life is being adapted for celluloid, and Vidya Balan has been roped in to play the lead role in the film. The film will be steered by Anu Menon, who has earlier directed London, Paris, New York and the Amazon Prime Original, Four More Shots Please!

Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi... Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia will be producing the film based on the life of mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi... Directed by Anu Menon... Starts later this year... Summer 2020 release... Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/hoLswydmPu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2019

Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Shakuntala’s genius was first discovered at the age of 5, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Though she never received any formal education, her talent for numbers also earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Shakuntala Devi donned many hats over the years. Aside from her love for mathematics, she was an astrologer, cookbook author and a novelist. She travelled the world demonstrating her mathematical ideas— at colleges, in theatres, on radio and on television. Her book, The World Of Homosexuals, is also considered to be the first study of homosexuality in India.

“I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math...and she completely turns that perception on its head. How incredible that ‘The Math Genius’, ‘The Human Computer’, was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm," a thrilled Vidya said in a statement.

Menon adds, "Shakuntala is a true heroine for our times. And who else can capture the spirit of a woman like Shakuntala than the incredible Vidya Balan. We have spent months together in script development and it’s been nothing short of exhilarating.”

The project is being developed by Abundantia and is scheduled to go on floors later this year. Menon has also penned the screenplay along with Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra has written the the dialogues. The makers have slated the film for a summer 2020 release.

