Shakuntala Devi new song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi sees Vidya Balan evoke love for maths in her students
The 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi' video begins with a lively interaction between Vidya Balan and a classroom full of kids
'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi', the newly released song from the upcoming biographical drama Shakuntala Devi, starring actor Vidya Balan will show audiences the fun side of learning mathematics. The chirpy fun Sachin-Jigar composition is crooned by singer Sunidhi Chauhan.
The official music video, shot in a classroom, sees Balan as the real-life genius Shakuntala Devi. She was known as the 'human-computer' and 'mental calculator' for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations.
The two-minute and 27-second long video begins with a lively interaction between Balan's character and a classroom full of kids. She tries to evoke a love for maths in her students and explains that the subject is nothing but "full of magic"
"Are you all ready to be friends with my best friend, maths?" the 41-year-old actor asks the kids and joins them to groove to the tunes of 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi'.
Balan took to Instagram to share the link to the official music video.
Check out the post
View this post on Instagram
Kya mere best friend Maths se dosti karne ke liye taiyyar ho?! 😉 #PassNahiTohFailNahi song out NOW! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime 31 July, on @PrimeVideoIn @zeemusiccompany @jigarsaraiya @soulfulsachin @sachinjigar @sunidhichauhan5 @vayurus @vijayganguly @sanyamalhotra_ @senguptajisshu @theamitsadh @directormenon @sonypicsprodns @ivikramix @abundantiaent @shikhaarif.sharma
Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie will also see other stars like Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. Shakuntala Devi releases on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha, Urmila Matondkar tweet condolences
Rajat Mukherjee, best known for directing movies such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, passed away in Jaipur on Sunday, 19 July.
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rajeev Masand records statement at Bandra Police Station
So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 38: Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan wish actor on birthday
Priyanka Chopra's Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma posted their birthday wishes for the actor on social media