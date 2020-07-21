Shakuntala Devi new song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi sees Vidya Balan evoke love for maths in her students

The 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi' video begins with a lively interaction between Vidya Balan and a classroom full of kids

'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi', the newly released song from the upcoming biographical drama Shakuntala Devi, starring actor Vidya Balan will show audiences the fun side of learning mathematics. The chirpy fun Sachin-Jigar composition is crooned by singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

The official music video, shot in a classroom, sees Balan as the real-life genius Shakuntala Devi. She was known as the 'human-computer' and 'mental calculator' for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations.

The two-minute and 27-second long video begins with a lively interaction between Balan's character and a classroom full of kids. She tries to evoke a love for maths in her students and explains that the subject is nothing but "full of magic"

"Are you all ready to be friends with my best friend, maths?" the 41-year-old actor asks the kids and joins them to groove to the tunes of 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi'.

Balan took to Instagram to share the link to the official music video.

Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie will also see other stars like Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. Shakuntala Devi releases on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July.

(With inputs from Asian News International)