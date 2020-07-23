Shakuntala Devi: Jisshu Sengupta posts picture as Vidya Balan's husband from the mathematician's biopic

Jisshu Sengupta will play Shakuntala Devi's husband Paritosh Banerjee in the film.

Jisshu Sengupta, who has been a part of Bollywood movies such as Barfi (2012), Piku (2015) and Manikarnika (2019), is gearing up for his next release Shakuntala Devi.

Directed by Anu Menon and starring Vidya Balan is the titular role, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, who was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations.

Sengupta is cast opposite Balan as Paritosh Banerjee in the film. On Thursday, 23 July, the actor shared new stills from the movie. While one picture features both closely embracing one another, the other still shows them enjoying a dinner at a crowded night club.

Interestingly, an image of the real-life couple was made available from the personal archives of Late Shakuntala Devi and her daughter Miss Anupama Banerjee. Shakuntala married Kolkata-based IAS officer, Bannerji, in 1960. However, they divorced in 1979 due to some personal issues.

Shakuntala Devi was earlier slated to hit the big screens on 8 May but was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles and is all set to stream on 31 July on Amazon Prime Video.