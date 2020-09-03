Shakti Kapoor turns 68: Daughter Shraddha Kapoor wishes actor on birthday
Shakti Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in the '70s, and then went on to play villainous and comic roles in his career
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor turns 68 today and to commemorate his birthday daughter Shradhha shared an old photograph of him.
Shakti can be seen in an olive shirt with the first few buttons open. Shraddha wrote, "Thank you for being my superhero and the best father in the universe."
Here is the post
Siddhanth Kapoor also shared a picture from his childhood where Shakti is holding him.
Here is the post
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday POP! I love you ! Thank you for everything ♥️
Shakti made his Bollywood debut in the '70s, and then went on to play villainous and comic roles in his career. He also collaborated with director David Dhawan and actor Govinda in films like Raja Babu, Ankhen, Deewana Mastana, Sajan Chale Sasural, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Jodi No 1. In 2019, he starred in Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja.
The actor's upcoming projects include a romantic comedy Shimla Mirchi with Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet and Hema Malini, as well as, Hungama 2.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kangana Ranaut shares new poster of Tejas; film to go on floors in December
Tejas will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.
Richa Chadha illustrates how pervasive caste system in India is with matrimonial ad in newspaper
Richa Chadha wrote in a tweet that she was unaware of her caste privilege till after she graduated from college
Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI summons Rhea Chakraborty for third round of questioning
Actor Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.