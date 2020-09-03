Shakti Kapoor turns 68: Daughter Shraddha Kapoor wishes actor on birthday

Shakti Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in the '70s, and then went on to play villainous and comic roles in his career

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor turns 68 today and to commemorate his birthday daughter Shradhha shared an old photograph of him.

Shakti can be seen in an olive shirt with the first few buttons open. Shraddha wrote, "Thank you for being my superhero and the best father in the universe."

Here is the post

Siddhanth Kapoor also shared a picture from his childhood where Shakti is holding him.

Here is the post

Shakti made his Bollywood debut in the '70s, and then went on to play villainous and comic roles in his career. He also collaborated with director David Dhawan and actor Govinda in films like Raja Babu, Ankhen, Deewana Mastana, Sajan Chale Sasural, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Jodi No 1. In 2019, he starred in Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja.

The actor's upcoming projects include a romantic comedy Shimla Mirchi with Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet and Hema Malini, as well as, Hungama 2.