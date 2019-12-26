Shimla Mirchi trailer sees Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini caught in a love triangle

The trailer of veteran director Ramesh Sippy's comeback film Shilmla Mirchi has been released. The film has an unconventional love story and an ensemble cast consisting Hema Malini, Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao. The story follows a single mother (Malini) and her daughter (Singh) who fall in love with the same man, essayed by Rajkummar.

The trailer opens with an under-confident Avi (Rao) who lacks courage to express his love to Naina (Singh). In a bid to express his feelings, he writes a letter to her. However, the letter ends up in Hema’s hands and she believes he has fallen in love with her.

Check out the trailer here

The film's screenplay and dialogues have been done by Kausar Munir, Rishi Virmani, Vipul Binjola and Sippy. According to Hindustan Times, the film has been in the works since 2014 and is being released five years later.

Sippy, whose credits include Bhrashtachar, Zameen, Saagar, Shakti, Shaan, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Andaaz, returns to direction almost after two decades. His last film was Zamana Deewana and was released in 1995.

Rajkummar had said that while back the makers of film had asked him to gain weight. "The film will be widely shot in Shimla and I have been asked to gain weight by the makers of the film. I am working very hard to gain weight as I had lost seven kg for Citylights. I have a personal trainer who is working with me to help me gain weight," he said in 2014.

Shimla Mirchi is scheduled to release on 3 January 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 26, 2019 18:56:09 IST