Despite several changes and the introduction of new faces, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma continues to go strong on Indian television, and remains the longest-running TV sitcom after it started in 2008. Among the actors who recently left the show was Shailesh Lodha, who played the popular role of Taarak Mehta. His sudden exit from the show left many of his fans shocked as people loved his character and further his chemistry with the lead actor Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada.

Ever since he announced his exit from the show, the actor has not yet revealed the reason behind the same. However, now it seems like he wishes to share it soon with his fans. Recently, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shailesh Lodha opened up about the matter and said that he was emotionally attached to the show due to which he couldn’t take the decision earlier.

Adding more to it, he said, “We Indians have the tendency to get emotionally attached to things. However, I would call myself an emotional person, actually an emotional fool. After working with something for 14 years, it is quite natural to get attached to it.”

“I am waiting for the right time to reveal my reason”: Shailesh Lodha on quitting the show

After being asked why he decided to leave the show suddenly, Shailesh while reciting a couplet by Bashir Badr said, “Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yon hi koi bewafaa nahi hota (There must have been some compulsions as nobody betrays just like that.”

He further added that he is waiting for the right time to talk about his exit from the show.

Notably, after the actor’s exit, the makers were left with no other option and immediately started looking for a new face to replace Lodha. It was then that they finalised TV actor Sachin Shroff for playing the role of Taarak Mehta.

While fans were left a bit disappointed with the major change, the show still continues to top the TRP charts.

