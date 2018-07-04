Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah to star in Saroj Ka Rishta, film based on body shaming in India

Actor Shahid Kapoor's step-sister Sanah Kapur, who made her Bollywood debut with the Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Shaandaar, is set to star in Abhishek Saxena's upcoming rom-com, Saroj Ka Rishta.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the film deals with the issue of body shaming in India. Director Abhishek Saxena said that as a fat person, "I have noticed that body-shaming doesn’t happen only with those who are on the heavier side, but also with thin people. The idea germinated from there."

Kumud Mishra, Sanah Kapur, Gaurav Pandey and Randeep Rai in #SarojKaRishta... Story deals with body-shaming, but essentially revolves around father-daughter relationship... Filming begins July 2018 in Mumbai and Ghaziabad... Directed by Abhishek Saxena... Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/lrGelDDQuJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

Sanah Kapur, who will essay the role of the eponymous Saroj will start shooting for the rom-com in August in Ghaziabad and Mawana.

Saroj Ka Rishta essentially revolves around a father-daughter relationship with Kumud Mishra and Kapur in the lead. A love triangle with the two heroes Gaurav Pandey and Randeep Rai is also a part of Deepak Kapoor Bhardwaj's script.

Sanah, who portrays the character of an overweight bride in Vikas Bahl's Shaandaar, had said that one of the reasons she took up the film was to express her opinion on the issue.

Speaking out strongly against body-shaming, Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Phatak's daughter said in an interview with Indo-Asian News Service, "We all have different body types and no one has the right to shame or humiliate the other person based on appearance. It affects our confidence."

After Shaandaar, which was a box office failure, the actress took a break from the industry for two and a half years and reportedly concentrated on theatre.

In May 2018, she appeared in actor Harsh Chhaya's directorial debut, Khajoor Pe Atke, sharing screen space with Manoj Pahwa and Vinay Pathak. The comedy revolves around the reunion of siblings, nephews and nieces in a hospital waiting room following the news of a brother's frail health.

Saroj Ka Rishta is set to go on floors in July 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 11:28 AM