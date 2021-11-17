Set in the 1980s, Bull is inspired by real-life events from the life of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Bull has been locked for a 2023 release. The much-anticipated action extravaganza will hit the big screen on 7 April 2023, on the Good Friday weekend. The filming of the action flick will begin in 2022.

Informing about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account and notified fans about the release date.

In the movie, the Udta Punjab actor will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform where he will be playing the role of a paratrooper. Bhushan Kumar is producing the film for T-Series together with Guilty By Association partners Garima Mehta and Amar Butala. Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked on movies like Talvar, Haider and Kaminey will be making his directorial debut with the film. Furthermore, the story and screenplay of Bull are credited to Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

Bull is inspired by real-life events from the life of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara and the action film is set in the 1980s. The movie revolves around how Bulsara led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. During that time, the Indian Armed Forces helped the Maldivian army to take control of the country.

While talking about the film, Kapoor in a statement stated that Bull is a full-blown action film. In an interview to India Today, the Haider actor said that the film is inspired by real-life events, adding that it was a privilege to paly the role of a paratrooper. He also mentioned that the opportunity was "exhilarating and truly an honour".

Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh actor will next be seen in a sports drama titled Jersey. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 31 December this year. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of Tinnanuri's 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The 40-year-old actor also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Netflix action flick in his bag.