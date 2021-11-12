The yet-untitled project is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche.

Actor Shahid Kapoor has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s new film. The movie is reportedly based on the 2011 French action-thriller Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night).

Taking to social media, Kapoor shared a photo from the first day of shooting. The image, which features both Zafar and the Jab We Met actor, is captioned as “Blood…crime…and lots of action.”

Zafar shared the image on his social media accounts as well, calling the project “a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs”.

The untitled film will see Kapoor play a police officer chasing drug lords in the city. According to News18, the film will trace a day in the character's life where he will try to save his daughter, who gets nabbed following Kapoor’s encounter with a drug lord.

The French film has already been remade in Telugu and Tamil as Cheekati Rajyam and Thoongaa Vanam with Kamal Haasan playing the lead role in both versions.

This project marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Zafar.

Meanwhile, apart from this shoot, Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of his film Jersey on 31 December this year. The movie, a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name, features the 40-year-old actor as a talented but failed cricketer in his 30s, who decides to return to the game in order to fulfil his son’s wish for an Indian cricket team jersey.

The Kaminey actor is also set to make his digital debut with a thriller drama series on Amazon Prime by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of Go Goa Gone and The Family Man fame.

Zafar, who has directed hit films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, recently directly the web series Tandav, which had Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.