Shahid Kapoor wishes Mira Rajput on her birthday with super candid happy picture

On his wife Mira Rajput’s 28th birthday, Shahid handpicked one of the best-unseen pictures of them together.

It won’t be wrong to say that Shahid Kapoor’s social media PDA is always on point. And when it’s his wife’s birthday, then how do you expect the most loving husband to keep calm? On the occasion of his wife Mira Rajput’s 28th birthday, Shahid handpicked one of the best-unseen pictures of them together. Taking to his official Instagram account a few hours ago, the actor dropped a happy picture of himself with Mira, along with a mushy note, to mark the special occasion. Sharing one of the most candid snippets from his gallery, Shahid can be seen dancing with his wife in the picture. And honestly, we can’t keep our eyes off of it.

In the picture, which appears to be from Mira’s parents’ anniversary celebrations, Shahid can be seen making a goofy face, while Mira is laughing her heart out. Sporting a gorgeous anarkali suit, Mira looks adorable as she accompanies her husband on the dance floor. Meanwhile, Shahid, who is sporting a white shirt and black pants, can be seen wearing Mira’s dupatta around his neck.

Channelling his inner Taylor Swift, Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Witnessing Shahid’s birthday wish for herself, Mira was quick to acknowledge the post and respond to it. Taking it to the comments section of the post, Mira wrote, “I love you forever,” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

Of course, the picture grabbed tons of attention on the internet. Apart from impressing his fans and followers, Shahid left many industry friends gushing over his romantic avatar. Malaika Arora wished Mira on the occasion and wrote, “Happy birthday dear.” Actress Rashii Khanna commented, “cute,” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Shahid tied the knot with Mira in July 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.