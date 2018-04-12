Shahid Kapoor to star in Raj Krishna Menon's next based on a true story; shoot will begin by year-end

Amid reports of Batti Gul Meter Chalu being stalled due to a non-payment issues, Shahid Kapoor has signed another project. The Padmaavat actor is collaborating with Raja Krishna Menon for his next film. Reportedly based on a real-life story, the film is supposed to go on floors by the year-end, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The Chef director confirmed the news and said that the two have been working on an idea that they both have been excited about for a long time. The two had reportedly met during the shoot of Udta Punjab in 2016 and later agreed on a script that Menon had written.

Although the locations are yet to be finalised, the publication has learnt that the cast and crew will fly out of India for one schedule. This is the third film that Kapoor has given his nod to after Imtiaz Ali's upcoming project and Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu. However, according to reports, his film with the Jab We Met director has been put on hold because the producers are not sure about its success, given the experimental nature of the film.

The shoot for Batti Gul Meter Chalu has also resumed now, as told by producer Prernaa Arora.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 12:20 PM