Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput expecting second child after Misha; actor and his wife took to Instagram to break news

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are all set to welcome a new member into their family. They were blessed with a daughter named Misha in November 2016. And now, the couple is expecting their second child.

In an adorable picture, posted on social media by both Shahid and Mira, their daughter Misha is seen lying on the ground adjacent to floor art that is captioned "Big Sister".

Soon after, the news started buzzing and thousands of comments poured in congratulating the star couple.

Shahid and Mira got married on 7 July, 2015 in a star-studded wedding in Mumbai. While Shahid is an accomplished Bollywood actor, Mira (a Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi alumna) is a homemaker.

Shahid recently delivered a massive blockbuster with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat where he essayed the role of the 13th-century ruler of Chittorgarh, Maharawal Ratan Singh. Shahid was seen along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in this mega-budget film.

He is currently busy shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chaalu along with Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is helmed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame. The film is slated to release sometime in the latter half of 2018.

