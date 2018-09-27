Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to feature in reprised version of Prabhu Deva's '90s track Urvashi

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be seen together in a reprised version of the '90s hit song 'Urvashi', originally from Prabhu Deva's Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalan. The actor shared a teaser of the track, which has vocals by Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has also reworked the lyrics, reports Mumbai Mirror. The video has been choreographed by Sanjay Shetty and directed by Gifty.

"Shahid and Kiara have really turned up the heat with their chemistry. We all know Shahid is a terrific dancer but Kiara is the surprise package here. We shot the song across Mumbai over three days and I’m sure this version will quickly become a part of everyone’s playlist," Gifty told Mirror.

The duo will also be seen in the remake of Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey-starrer Arjun Reddy, the principal photography for which is set to begin in Mumbai by October and will go on till December. In January, the team will start shooting in Delhi.

The same report states that the shooting will begin with the later half of the story that requires Kapoor to sport a full beard. The team has been experimenting with different hairstyles and beards for the actor who will have four looks in the film.

Mirror writes that the plot revolves around a young, successful surgeon with anger management issues, who turns to alcohol and drugs after his girlfriend marries someone else. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically acclaimed Telugu blockbuster.

