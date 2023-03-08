At the trailer launch of Zwigato, Shahana Goswami opened up about why she chose to be a part of this film and how it resonated with her. She talked about how the film explores the struggles of a working-class family during the pandemic, which is a theme that has touched many lives globally.

Shahana shared that what drew her to the script was the way it portrayed the resilience and positivity of the Mahto family despite their hardships. She talked about the character of Pratima Mahto, whom she plays in the film, and how she is the anchor that holds the family together. The actress also praised the direction of Nandita Das, who has been known for her socially relevant films. She talked about how Nandita’s vision brought out the complexities of the characters and their relationships, making the story more relatable.

She said, “When it comes to choosing a project I don’t have a strategy as such. For me, it should just click. I should get a feeling from within me saying, ‘yes I am fitting for this project and this project is fitting for me’. It is more of a collaborative process. When you are with the right group of people, creativity just flows in every direction and that is something that I feel is very important. Also somewhere I relate to Pratima because she is someone who sees a silver lining in every situation and that is how I have always been so that is also a major contributing factor for me. ”

Zwigato has been received well by critics at international film festivals, and Shahana expressed her excitement to see how the audience in India will react to the film. Zwigato is set to release on the 17th of March and is expected to be a thought-provoking and heartwarming watch for viewers. With a strong cast and a socially relevant theme, Zwigato is a film that is sure to make an impact and leave a lasting impression on its audience.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’, Directed by Nandita Das. Starring Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & Tushar Acharya. Don’t forget to watch Zwigato, releasing in theaters on 17th March, 2023.

