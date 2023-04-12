Shah Rukh Khan's school friend Palash Sen: 'Shah Rukh would've achieved success in any other field as well'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is no doubt one of the most-talented, hardworking, and self-made personalities who has created a niche for himself single-handedly. After ruling the industry for almost three decades now, Shah Rukh has earned himself millions of fans across the world. Apart from a successful and rewarding acting career, the actor has also established himself as a successful businessman through ventures like the IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders team and production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Along with these, he is also among the few actors who hold not one but three International doctorates including one in Philanthropy, one in Art and Culture, and another one with a degree of Doctor Honoris Causa.

While all of these have evidently convinced fans of the actor’s talent and success, one of his old school friends also can’t help but agree to it. Singer Palash Sen who was a schoolmate of Shah Rukh at the St Columba’s School in Delhi recently opened up on how the actor was an excellent student and used to excel in almost every field during their school days. He also went on to note how it was surprising that SRK chose to pursue acting when he could have gone for something better.

SRK’s school friend showers praises on him

In an interview with The Lallantop, Palash Sen while noting that SRK was already clear about his ambitions in 10th grade said that he would’ve excelled at any field as he was “so talented.”

“I believe that whatever success Shah Rukh has achieved in his chosen field, he would have done the same in any other field as well. He is among the most exceptionally intelligent men I’ve met in my entire life,” Sen said.

The singer also went on to recall their school days stating how he sang for Shah Rukh in school plays to which the actor jokingly used to say that “one day, Palash would sing for him for his films.”

Adding more to it, Palash said he was surprised about SRK choosing an acting career as he always thought that he would do something bigger, considering the kind of intelligence Shah Rukh had and his performance in academics, sports, drama, debate, and what not. “So, for someone who was good at so many things to do Hindi films was a little surprising for us. We belonged to the generation that looked down on Hindi films,” he added.

Though he also went on to admit that Shah Rukh Khan has done great justice and contributed a lot to legitimise film acting as a profession in India.

