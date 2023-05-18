Ever since some unseen footages from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan have leaked on social media, the team of Atlee Kumar’s film has become a lot more vigilant. The leading man’s Red Chillies Entertainment has filed new application owing to content leaks of the film on social media.

The application has requested the Delhi High Court to reveal the identity of the Twitter users that have been leaking content of the film. “Thus the court directs the defendant no. 2 (Twitter) to provide information of five accounts by way of an affidavit as an additional document with advanced copy to the counsel of the plaintiff so that the plaintiff can take appropriate action,” says the application.

The much-anticipated film Jawan is getting huge attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its massive budget. The upcoming action thriller, directed by Atlee, stars SRK alongside two South Indian superstars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Given the huge scale of the movie, which features exotic locations and cutting-edge special effects, the massive budget of Jawan is hardly surprising. Given Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and Atlee’s reputation for blockbuster smashes in the South Indian film industry, the movie is anticipated to raise the bar for Indian filmmaking. The film is all set to release on 7th September this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.