Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's advance booking surpasses Yash’s KGF 2, stands 2nd highest after Prabhas' Baahubali 2

Stating that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the hotly anticipated film of the year, will surely be an understatement, when in reality the high-octane spy thriller is expected to shatter the box office, in all literal sense. There is no denying that after the hiatus of four long years, the Badshah of Bollywood is witnessing a roaring welcome, on the big screen, through his desperately awaited Pathaan, which hours ahead of its release created several records. Possessing the power to alter the industry and the box office game, Pathaan has already created history with its thunderous advance booking numbers. As the protests around the movie are dying down, the anticipation for the movie among the audience has expectedly grown tenfold, and that is truly evident from the ever-increasing rate of advance booking that SRK and Deepika Padukone starrer has been enjoying. The numbers are more historic as Pathaan has even surpassed KGF 2,and stands tall as the second-highest advance booking grosser after Baahubali 2.

As per a Pinkvilla report, in the three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, Pathaan by Monday midnight sold 4.19 lakh tickets, surpassing the previous record holder, War which sold 4.10 lakh tickets in the aforementioned multiplexes. After reportedly clocking 5.21 lakh sales, Pathaan has overtaken the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2, which registered 5.15 sales. With this Sidharth Anand’s directorial ended up sitting on the throne for registering the second highest bookings of all time for an Indian film in the Hindi belt after SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Moreover, Pathaan is also wearing the crown for being the biggest advance of all time for a Bollywood film, after it surpassed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War. However, in case you are wondering about the numbers bagged by Baahubali 2, then we must tell you that the Prabhas starrer tops the list of advance bookings with 6.50 lakh tickets.

For its opening weekend, Pathaan has reportedly made about 7.75 lakh tickets in the three national chains, etching yet another record for an outright Hindi film, as far as advance bookings are concerned. Eyeing to score a record non-holiday opening in the Hindi markets, Pathaan is honestly headed to score a better opening than blockbuster movies like Baahubali 2, Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai, which as of now are standing in the top 3 spots of non-holiday opening. Keeping the advance bookings in mind, needless to say, Pathaan will be the biggest openers of all time in the Hindi market, holding a strong chance of registering Rs 45 crore plus a day in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Pathaan hit the theatres on 25 January, and apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, the movie also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.