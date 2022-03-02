Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Yash Raj Films has announced Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release on 25 January, 2023.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Check out the announcement video here

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Khan is returning to screen after Zero, which released in 2018. During his visit to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2019, the actor spoke about his future projects with Rajeev Masand.

"I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film," the actor said when asked about the kind of stories he is looking out for.

Meanwhile, Khan has produced a few projects including Zee5's Love Hostel, Netflix's Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, a zombie show Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol.

Padukone was recently seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, and Abraham is awaiting the release of his action film Attack in April.