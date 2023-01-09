We have often told you that apart from being the first month of the new year, January is extra special, as it includes the release of Pathaan, the Badshah Of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after a four-year hiatus. It is an understatement to say that the craze around its release is unmatchable when in reality the wait around its release is sending SRKians into a frenzy. We know that you must have heard this many times, but this time we aren’t saying this, we have brought along proof of the same. The craze around SRK’s comeback is so amped up that his desperately awaited Pathaan has topped the most anticipated movies of the 2023 list on IMDB. Well, this is not all. Shah Rukh’s three upcoming movies — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki stand tall among the top 10 list of most anticipated films of the year.

Taking to its official Instagram account, IMDb India shared the list of the Top 20 most anticipated movies of 2023, and honestly, it has brought forward some eye-opening results. The release of Pushpa: The Rise garnered much praise back in 2021, with fans hotly anticipating the release of its sequel that is Pushpa: The Rule. However, SRK’s Pathaan has overtaken Pushpa 2, which is in second position.

Apart from SRK, his daughter Suhana Khan’s upcoming Bollywood debut The Archies has defeated many Bollywood biggies like Animal, Shehzada, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan among others to enter the top 10 list and occupy the ninth position. The thing that is the biggest eye-opener for the Hindi cinema is the fact that only five films including SRK’s Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki; Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, and Prabhas’ Adipurush have only made it to the list, which includes many movies from South cinema.

Movies like Adipurush, Salaar, Varisu, Kabzaa, and Thalapathy 67 occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth positions. It must be noted that SRK’s Dunki has occupied the 10th position, pushing Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to the 11th and 12th spots respectively.

Interestingly, Hindi movies dominate the top 20 list with 11 titles, followed by five Tamil films, three Telugu movies, and one Kannada film. If you don’t know, IMDb determines this list by taking the actual page views of IMDb users throughout 2022 into account.

Talking about Pathaan, Siddharth Anand’s directorial will hit the cinema halls on 25 January and apart from SRK also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is backed by Aditya Chopra and is also said to include Salman Khan in a cameo.

