Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is a humungous blockbuster not just in India but France and Germany too; watch reactions

In just a week of its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created waves among fans not just in India, but also globally. The film was released in more than 100 countries and over 2,500 screens overseas. While Pathaan has received an overwhelming response from fans in India, the same is the case outside the country. With that said, the film has already crossed the Rs 600-crore mark internationally and it rightly proves SRK’s fan following outside India. While it is quite common in India to see people thronging cinema halls to watch the film and further dancing their hearts to celebrate their favourite star, similar instances were witnessed in countries like France, Germany, Australia, and Indonesia.

A few videos are making rounds on the internet showing the craze among fans. Shared by SRK fan clubs, while a video from a cinema hall in Germany shows the audience cheering loudly for the actor, another video from France shows the public giving out loud claps.

Besides, several shows also went houseful in Paris with audiences being all excited about watching Pathaan. A Twitter user also shared a video from the Le Grand Rex in Paris where people in large numbers gathered to catch the film. The user wrote, “This was the craze for #Pathaan in Paris!! King Khan is Back with this Action Packed movie!! Shah Rukh Khan, the wait for you was worth it! John Abraham, This is what we call the definition of an awesome Antagonist!! Deepika Padukone and her action sequences.”

Pathaan’s collections

On its eighth day of release, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan has approximately racked in around Rs 675 crore internationally and is now inching close to Rs 700-crore mark. On the other hand, the film is also closer to crossing Rs 400-crore mark domestically.

The film has broken several records and has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 300-crore club. Overjoyed by the film’s tremendous success, Shah Rukh Khan also addressed a press meet and recently thanked his fans and well-wishers for all the love and support.

