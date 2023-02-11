Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan has now collected about 901 crore gross worldwide at the start of the third weekend!

Pathaan, on its third Friday, packed a solid punch at the box office. It collected 5.90 crore nett in India (Hindi – 5.75 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.15 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $41.78 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 464.80 crore (Hindi – 448.25 crore, Dubbed – 16.55 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 901 crore (India gross : 558.40 crore, overseas : 342.60 crore)!

Can’t get enough of all the love for #Pathaan ❤️

Book your tickets now! https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/ukXkfX6aqX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2023

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

