Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crosses the 900-crore mark worldwide, emerges an 'All Time Blockbuster'

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

FP Staff February 11, 2023 16:45:51 IST
Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan has now collected about 901 crore gross worldwide at the start of the third weekend!

Pathaan, on its third Friday, packed a solid punch at the box office. It collected 5.90 crore nett in India (Hindi – 5.75 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.15 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $41.78 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 464.80 crore (Hindi – 448.25 crore, Dubbed – 16.55 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 901 crore (India gross : 558.40 crore, overseas : 342.60 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Updated Date: February 11, 2023 16:45:51 IST

