Yash Raj Films’ “Pathaan“, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is close to breaching Rs 700 crore gross worldwide in nine days. The Siddharth Anand-directed spy thriller raised Rs 15.65 crore nett in India (Hindi Rs 15 crore, all dubbed versions Rs 65 lakh).

The film’s domestic collections stand at a staggering Rs 351 crore in a span of just 10 days.

#Pathaan is HISTORIC… Sets NEW BENCHMARKS in its *extended* Week 1… Weekend 2 will be equally POWER-PACKED… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr, Thu 15 cr. Total: ₹ 351 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xCUOy70zIp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2023

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), “Pathaan” has recorded Rs 259.6 crore in overseas territories alone, while gross collection in India stands at Rs 436 crore. Also featuring Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the blockbuster film follows Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital.

“Pathaan” is Shah Rukh’s first big screen release as a lead in over four years after “Zero” (2018). It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai“, and “War“, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

