Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller film, Pathaan is leading a strong run at the box office and in just a week of its release has managed to break several records from day one itself. After having a blockbuster weekend, Pathaan has already grossed over Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office and over Rs 600 crore globally. Beating the records of KGF 2, the film also holds the record for becoming the highest single-day grosser in Hindi. Speaking of which, the film also went on to clock in many other records on the second, fourth, and fifth days of its release.

Pathaan, on its 7th day, registered an insane 23 crores nett in India (Hindi – 22 crores, All Dubbed versions – 1.00 crore), taking the India gross to 28 crores. The overseas gross on day 7 is at 15 crore. In 7 days, Pathaan has recorded $29.27 million (238.5 crores) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 330.25 (Hindi – 318.50 crores, Dubbed – 11.75 crores)

Pathaan beats KGF 2 and Baahubali 2

With a collection of Rs. 57 crores on its first day, Pathaan grossed Rs 70.50 crores on its second day and Rs. 60.50 crores on the fifth day.

With this, the film also became the fastest Hindi-language film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in just seven days. This feat was earlier achieved by Baahubali 2 (Hindi) in 10 days and KGF 2 (Hindi) in 11 days.

Not just that, Pathaan is also the highest opening-week earner in the history of Hindi cinema. Before entering the Rs 300 crore club, the film also became the fastest Hindi film to gross Rs 200 crore. It also witnessed incredible numbers during advance bookings.

It is pertinent to note that the Shah Rukh-Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan was released across 8,000 screens globally in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

About Pathaan

Featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan was released on a non-holiday date on 25 January 2023. The film also features actor Salman Khan in a cameo role.

Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and is the fourth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe. The film also marks SRK’s mega comeback to the big screen after four long years.

