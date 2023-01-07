Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20 year old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.

Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. In the past Meer foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.

Anjali Singh was like any other 20-year-old — ambitious, energetic and lively. But her family didn’t know that they would enter the New Year without her by their side. The Delhi accident horror on New Year’s eve where Anjali was hit by a car and dragged for several kilometres has now made national headlines.

Anjali, who had five siblings, was very active on social media and would post her videos dancing, and lip-syncing songs on Instagram during her free time. She was a regular with Instagram reels. She loved dolling up and doing make-up and would often listen to Punjabi songs. Her Instagram account has now been blocked to ensure privacy.

In a CCTV footage, Anjali and her friend Nidhi can be seen fighting 15 minutes before the car-drag horror. They were attending a New Year party and after the fight, were asked to leave the hotel. They then went on the two-wheeler where they met the accident and Nidhi, who sustained minor injuries, fled the scene as she had panicked. Her autopsy has ruled out the possibility of a sex assault. The sustained injuries were caused due to dragging.

